Eugene ChurchBorn 23 January 1938. Died 3 April 1993
Eugene Church
1938-01-23
Eugene Church Biography (Wikipedia)
Eugene Church (January 22, 1938 – April 3, 1993) was an American singer.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Church collaborated with Jesse Belvin in the 1950s as The Cliques, releasing singles on Modern Records. Late in the 1950s he released four singles of his own, as Eugene Church & the Fellows. The first two were U.S. hits: "Pretty Girls Everywhere" went #6 R&B, #36 Pop, and "Miami" hit #14 R&B and #67 Pop. They were followed by "Good News" and "Mind Your Own Business", neither of which charted. Church later pursued a career in gospel music in Dallas, Texas, and returned to secular music in the 1990s in doo-wop revues.
Church died from cancer in Los Angeles, California in April 1993, aged 55.
Eugene Church Tracks
Miami
Eugene Church
Miami
Miami
Geneva
Eugene Church
Geneva
Geneva
Sixteen Tons
Eugene Church
Sixteen Tons
Sixteen Tons
Mind Your Own Business
Eugene Church
Mind Your Own Business
