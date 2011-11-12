Hans-Peter LindstrømBorn 16 February 1973
Hans-Peter Lindstrøm (born 16 February 1973) is a Norwegian producer who works under the name Lindstrøm. He established the music label Feedelity in 2002. He often collaborates with fellow producer Prins Thomas (together constituting the musical group Lindstrøm & Prins Thomas). Lindstrøm won a Spellemannsprisen in 2008 for Where You Go I Go Too. He released a DJ mix album for the Late Night Tales compilation series on Azuli Records on 9 July 2007.
