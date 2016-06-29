MadlibBorn 24 October 1973
Madlib
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqy74.jpg
1973-10-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea9078ef-20ca-4506-81ea-2ae5fe3a42e8
Madlib Biography (Wikipedia)
Otis Jackson Jr. (born October 24, 1973), known professionally as Madlib, is an American DJ, music producer, multi-instrumentalist, and rapper. He is one of the most prolific and critically acclaimed hip hop producers of the 2000s and has collaborated with different hip hop artists, under a variety of pseudonyms, including with MF DOOM (as Madvillain), as well as J Dilla (as Jaylib). Madlib has described himself as a "DJ first, producer second, and MC last," and he has done several projects as a DJ, mixer, or remixer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Madlib Tracks
Sort by
Slim's Return
Madlib
Slim's Return
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Slim's Return
Last played on
Telegram (Instrumental) (Extended)
Madlib
Telegram (Instrumental) (Extended)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Telegram (Instrumental) (Extended)
Last played on
The New Resident
Madlib
The New Resident
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
The New Resident
Last played on
The Heist (Instrumental)
Madlib
The Heist (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
The Heist (Instrumental)
Last played on
Move Finale
Madlib
Move Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Move Finale
Last played on
Unreleased Gem
Madlib
Unreleased Gem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Unreleased Gem
Last played on
Burgundy Whip
MED
Burgundy Whip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Burgundy Whip
Last played on
A.V.E.R.A.G.E.
Madlib
A.V.E.R.A.G.E.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
A.V.E.R.A.G.E.
Last played on
Jungles Instrumental
Madlib
Jungles Instrumental
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Jungles Instrumental
Last played on
Jungles
Madlib
Jungles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Jungles
Last played on
Barrel Proof
Madlib
Barrel Proof
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Barrel Proof
Last played on
Young Warrior (Remix Edit)
Madlib
Young Warrior (Remix Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Young Warrior (Remix Edit)
Last played on
In The cave
Madlib
In The cave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
In The cave
The Rumble
Madlib
The Rumble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
The Rumble
Dancing Girls Theme
Madlib
Dancing Girls Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Dancing Girls Theme
Shame
Freddie Gibbs
Shame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Shame
Last played on
Another Bag of Bomb (No Seeds)
Madlib
Another Bag of Bomb (No Seeds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Another Bag of Bomb (No Seeds)
Last played on
Talib Kweli x Madlib
Madlib
Talib Kweli x Madlib
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Talib Kweli x Madlib
Static Invazion
Madlib
Static Invazion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Static Invazion
Arraignment (Intro)
Madlib
Arraignment (Intro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Arraignment (Intro)
Rock Konducta Vol 1
Madlib
Rock Konducta Vol 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Rock Konducta Vol 1
Last played on
Get It Right
Madlib
Get It Right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Get It Right
Last played on
It's all happening! (feat. Madlib, Jamire Williams, Dexter Story & Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
Carlos Niño & Friends
It's all happening! (feat. Madlib, Jamire Williams, Dexter Story & Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
It's all happening! (feat. Madlib, Jamire Williams, Dexter Story & Miguel Atwood-Ferguson)
Last played on
Hosianna IV
Madlib
Hosianna IV
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Hosianna IV
Last played on
The League (Instrumental)
Madlib
The League (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
The League (Instrumental)
Last played on
Anthenagin
Madlib
Anthenagin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Anthenagin
Last played on
Cue 5
Madlib
Cue 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Cue 5
Last played on
Untitled
Madlib
Untitled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Untitled
The Payback
Madlib
The Payback
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
The Payback
Then Again
Madlib
Then Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Then Again
Knock Knock (feat. MF DOOM)
Madlib
Knock Knock (feat. MF DOOM)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Knock Knock (feat. MF DOOM)
Last played on
Knock Knock (feat.. Doom)
Madlib
Knock Knock (feat.. Doom)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Knock Knock (feat.. Doom)
Last played on
The Buzz (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
MED
The Buzz (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
The Buzz (feat. Mayer Hawthorne)
Last played on
Duel
Madlib
Duel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Duel
Last played on
Trouble Knows Me
Madlib
Trouble Knows Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Trouble Knows Me
Performer
Last played on
Thuggin'
Freddie Gibbs
Thuggin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Thuggin'
Last played on
Harolds
Freddie Gibbs
Harolds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Harolds
Last played on
Trouble Knows Me
Madlib
Trouble Knows Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Trouble Knows Me
Last played on
Trouble Knows Me (feat.. Sam T. Herring)
Madlib
Trouble Knows Me (feat.. Sam T. Herring)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
For My Mans
Madlib
For My Mans
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
For My Mans
Last played on
Knickers Turned
Madlib
Knickers Turned
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqy74.jpglink
Knickers Turned
Last played on
Playlists featuring Madlib
Latest Madlib News
Madlib Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist