Alpha WolfAustralian hardcore. Formed 2013
Alpha Wolf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea89deb6-10f0-4c85-bf32-cc1102dc8d58
Alpha Wolf Biography (Wikipedia)
Alpha Wolf is an Australian metalcore band, originally from Burnie, Tasmania, currently located in Melbourne, Victoria. Bassist/founding vocalist John Arnold stated that “the name Alpha Wolf came from the movie ‘The Grey’”. Their debut album Mono was released on 14 July 2017 and had reached #29 on the ARIA Albums Chart during its first week of release.
On 9 February 2018, lead vocalist Aidan Ellaz was ejected from the band due to allegations of sexual assault. In June 2018, Lochie Keogh and Mitch Fogarty were announced as new members.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alpha Wolf Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist