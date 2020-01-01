Alpha Wolf is an Australian metalcore band, originally from Burnie, Tasmania, currently located in Melbourne, Victoria. Bassist/founding vocalist John Arnold stated that “the name Alpha Wolf came from the movie ‘The Grey’”. Their debut album Mono was released on 14 July 2017 and had reached #29 on the ARIA Albums Chart during its first week of release.

On 9 February 2018, lead vocalist Aidan Ellaz was ejected from the band due to allegations of sexual assault. In June 2018, Lochie Keogh and Mitch Fogarty were announced as new members.