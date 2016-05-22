HeavensFormed 2006. Disbanded 30 December 2009
Heavens was an indie rock band featuring Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio, and Josiah Steinbrick. The duo signed to Epitaph Records and released their debut album, Patent Pending, on September 12, 2006.
They spent the 2006 fall season playing the UK and select dates across the US with Darker My Love.
