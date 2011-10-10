Lawrence WalkerBorn 1 September 1907. Died 15 August 1968
1907-09-01
Lawrence Walker (September 1, 1907 – August 15, 1968) was a Cajun accordionist. He is known for his original songs, including Reno Waltz, Evangeline Waltz, Bosco Stomp, and Mamou Two Step.
