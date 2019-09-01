Iris SzeghyBorn 5 March 1956
Iris Szeghy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-03-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea8766cc-24db-4fbe-bf77-3648ce9490eb
Iris Szeghy Biography (Wikipedia)
Iris Szeghy (born 1956) is a Slovak composer living in Switzerland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Iris Szeghy Tracks
Sort by
Cello Concerto
Iris Szeghy
Cello Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039zz0l.jpglink
Cello Concerto
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist