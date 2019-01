Mando Diao is an alternative rock band from Borlänge, Sweden. The band got their breakthrough with the release of the album Hurricane Bar. Their main fan base is in Sweden, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan. Band members are Björn Dixgård (vocals, guitar), Carl-Johan Fogelklou (bass), Jens Siverstedt (guitar), Daniel Haglund (keyboard) and Patrik Heinkipieti (drums).

