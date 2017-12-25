Jean RitchieBorn 8 December 1922. Died 1 June 2015
Jean Ritchie
1922-12-08
Jean Ritchie Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Ritchie (December 8, 1922 – June 1, 2015) was an American folk music singer, songwriter, and Appalachian dulcimer player. Her career formed a kind of bridge between the traditional and modern forms of folk music: in her youth she learned folksongs in the traditional way (orally, from her family and members of her community); and in adulthood she became a successful modern folksinger, promulgating songs in public through concerts and recordings. She was called by some the "Mother of Folk".
Jean Ritchie Tracks
The Cherry Tree Carol
The Cherry Tree Carol
The Cherry Tree Carol
Wondrous Love
Wondrous Love
Wondrous Love
Let The Sun Shine Down On Me
Let The Sun Shine Down On Me
None But One
None But One
None But One
My Dear Companion
My Dear Companion
The Hangman Song
The Hangman Song
The Hangman Song
Wintergrace
Wintergrace
Wintergrace
Sourwood Mountain
Sourwood Mountain
Sourwood Mountain
Old Bangum
Old Bangum
Old Bangum
Nottamun Town
Nottamun Town
Barbara Allen
Barbara Allen
Barbara Allen
Edward
Edward
Edward
The Cuckoo
The Cuckoo
The Cuckoo
The L N Dont Stop Here Anymore
The L N Dont Stop Here Anymore
The L N Dont Stop Here Anymore
The L&N Don't Stop Here Anymore
The L&N Don't Stop Here Anymore
The L&N Don't Stop Here Anymore
The Flower Carol
The Flower Carol
The Flower Carol
Carol of the Cherry Tree
Carol of the Cherry Tree
Carol of the Cherry Tree
Wintergrace
Wintergrace
Wintergrace
O Love Is Teasin'
O Love Is Teasin'
O Love Is Teasin'
Come All Ye Fair and Tender Ladies
Come All Ye Fair and Tender Ladies
Come All Ye Fair and Tender Ladies
