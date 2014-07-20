Raphaël OlegBorn 1959
Raphaël Oleg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea8031c8-4e9c-4350-9894-aa0a2738b9cc
Raphaël Oleg Tracks
Sort by
Trio in B flat major D.898 for piano and strings
Franz Schubert
Trio in B flat major D.898 for piano and strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Trio in B flat major D.898 for piano and strings
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 68
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e54zc8
Royal Albert Hall
1998-09-08T00:58:28
8
Sep
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 68
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3z8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-30T00:58:28
30
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist