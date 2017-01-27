Fateh
Fateh Performances & Interviews
- Fateh - Asian Network Live 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xx59c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04xx59c.jpg2017-03-27T22:59:00.000ZCanadian rapper Fateh brings the energy to Asian Network Live 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04xwsd8
Fateh - Asian Network Live 2017 Highlights
- Fateh: Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0492c9t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0492c9t.jpg2016-09-29T15:22:00.000ZWatch Canadian rapper and songwriter Fateh perform 'Fame' for Future Sounds at Maida Valehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p049fmdc
Fateh: Fame
- Fatehhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048qbgy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048qbgy.jpg2016-09-22T19:53:00.000ZFateh drops the down-low on Future sounds and how he feels he owes everything to Dr Zeus. Plus the latest on his up and coming solo Album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048qbh5
Fateh
Fateh Tracks
Funk
Pav Dharia
Last played on
Lovely (feat. Fateh & Miraya)
Kanika Kapoor
Last played on
Bamb Gaana
Jazzy B
Last played on
Diesel (feat. Fateh)
Amit
Last played on
15 Minutes (feat. Amar Sandhu)
Fateh
Last played on
Yalla Yalla (feat. Fateh)
Miraya
Last played on
Beparwaiyan Refix (feat. Dr. Zeus & Fateh)
Jaz Dhami
Last played on
Tha Tha
Dr. Zeus
Last played on
Fame (feat. The PropheC)
Fateh
Last played on
Nakhra Nawabi
Dr. Zeus
Last played on
Gang Gang
Fateh
Last played on
Kamlee
Kanika Kapoor
Last played on
Gadaar (Gadaar The Traitor)
Harbhajan Mann
Last played on
Inch (feat. Dr. Zeus & Fateh)
Zora Randhawa
Last played on
Playlists featuring Fateh
Past BBC Events
Asian Network Live: 2017
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
2017-02-25T00:36:21
25
Feb
2017
Asian Network Live: 2017
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
Future Sounds
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egjj5v/acts/avjz3d
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2016-09-23T00:36:21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p048tvs4.jpg
23
Sep
2016
Future Sounds
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Latest Fateh News
Similar Artists
