Fateh

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048qbgy.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048qbgy.jpg

2016-09-22T19:53:00.000Z

Fateh drops the down-low on Future sounds and how he feels he owes everything to Dr Zeus. Plus the latest on his up and coming solo Album.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048qbh5