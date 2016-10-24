The Two Man Gentlemen Band are a modern musical duo consisting of Andy Bean (lead vocals, tenor guitar, banjo) and Fuller Condon (upright bass, backing vocals). Their musical style is drawn from the tradition of Slim & Slam, and incorporates a contemporary mix of early jazz, western swing, and vaudeville with humorous lyrics. The Two Man Gentlemen Band have released eight studio albums. Their most recent album, Enthusiastic Attempts at Hot Jazz & Swing Band Favorites, was released by Bean-Tone Records in 2014.