The Two Man Gentlemen Band
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Two Man Gentlemen Band are a modern musical duo consisting of Andy Bean (lead vocals, tenor guitar, banjo) and Fuller Condon (upright bass, backing vocals). Their musical style is drawn from the tradition of Slim & Slam, and incorporates a contemporary mix of early jazz, western swing, and vaudeville with humorous lyrics. The Two Man Gentlemen Band have released eight studio albums. Their most recent album, Enthusiastic Attempts at Hot Jazz & Swing Band Favorites, was released by Bean-Tone Records in 2014.
I Like To Party With Girls
Pork Chops
The Palm Springs Jump
Beale Street Mama
The Jackson Stomp
My Blue Heaven
Please Don't Water It down
Pool Party
Two at a Time
Panama City Beach
A Gentle Stomp
Wine, Oh Wine
Me I Get High On Reefer (2:16)
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections 2013: Fruitmarket Video Extras
Glasgow
2013-01-28T01:13:22
28
Jan
2013
Celtic Connections 2013: Fruitmarket Video Extras
Glasgow
