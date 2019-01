Better Luck Next Time (often shortened to BLNT) is a 4 piece American pop punk band from Los Angeles, California. They have released 4 full-length albums and 1 split EP since forming in 2004. Their 4th full-length album, We'll Take It From Here, was released on October 16, 2013.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia