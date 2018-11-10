Jan GarbarekBorn 4 March 1947
Jan Garbarek (born 4 March 1947) is a Norwegian jazz saxophonist who is also active in classical music and world music.
Garbarek was born in Mysen, Norway, the only child of a former Polish prisoner of war, Czesław Garbarek, and a Norwegian farmer's daughter. He grew up in Oslo, stateless until the age of seven, as there was no automatic grant of citizenship in Norway at the time. When he was 21, he married Vigdis. He is the father of musician and composer Anja Garbarek.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Jan Garbarek Tracks
Winter Solstice
Ralph Towner
Winter Solstice
Winter Solstice
Winter Solstice
Last played on
Parce mihi domine
Cristóbal de Morales
Parce mihi domine
Parce mihi domine
Parce mihi domine
Last played on
Parce mihi Domine
Cristóbal de Morales
Parce mihi Domine
Parce mihi Domine
Parce mihi Domine
Last played on
Hymn for Maundy Thursday
Komitas
Hymn for Maundy Thursday
Hymn for Maundy Thursday
Hymn for Maundy Thursday
Last played on
Parce mihi domine
Cristóbal de Morales
Parce mihi domine
Parce mihi domine
Parce mihi domine
Last played on
Hymn to the Sun
Mesomedes of Crete
Hymn to the Sun
Hymn to the Sun
Hymn to the Sun
Last played on
Alleluia, Nativitas
Pérotin
Alleluia, Nativitas
Alleluia, Nativitas
Alleluia, Nativitas
Last played on
O Lord, In Thee Is All My Trust - For 4 Voices
Jan Garbarek
O Lord, In Thee Is All My Trust - For 4 Voices
O Lord, In Thee Is All My Trust - For 4 Voices
O Lord, In Thee Is All My Trust - For 4 Voices
Last played on
Had To Cry Today
Jan Garbarek
Had To Cry Today
Had To Cry Today
Had To Cry Today
Medieval
Jan Garbarek
Medieval
Medieval
Medieval
Molde Canticle
Jan Garbarek
Molde Canticle
Molde Canticle
Molde Canticle
Til Vigdis
Jan Garbarek
Til Vigdis
Til Vigdis
Til Vigdis
Last played on
Parce mihi Domine
Jan Garbarek
Parce mihi Domine
Parce mihi Domine
Parce mihi Domine
Pendant
Jan Garbarek
Pendant
Pendant
Pendant
Red Dust
Jan Garbarek
Red Dust
Red Dust
Red Dust
Ace
Jan Garbarek
Ace
Ace
Ace
Margjit Og Targjei
Agnes Buen Garnås with Jan Garbarek
Margjit Og Targjei
Margjit Og Targjei
Margjit Og Targjei
Performer
Last played on
As Seen From Above
Jan Garbarek
As Seen From Above
As Seen From Above
As Seen From Above
Last played on
Yr
Jan Garbarek
Yr
Yr
Yr
Last played on
Molde Canticle (Excerpts)
Jan Garbarek
Molde Canticle (Excerpts)
Molde Canticle (Excerpts)
Molde Canticle (Excerpts)
Last played on
In Praise of Dreams
Jan Garbarek
In Praise of Dreams
In Praise of Dreams
In Praise of Dreams
Last played on
Grisilla
Jan Garbarek
Grisilla
Grisilla
Grisilla
Last played on
Sunshine Song
Jan Garbarek
Sunshine Song
Sunshine Song
Sunshine Song
Last played on
Long As You Know You're Living Yours
Keith Jarrett
Long As You Know You're Living Yours
Long As You Know You're Living Yours
Long As You Know You're Living Yours
Last played on
Beata viscera
Pérotin
Beata viscera
Beata viscera
Beata viscera
Performer
Last played on
O Lord, in thee is all my trust
Jan Garbarek
O Lord, in thee is all my trust
O Lord, in thee is all my trust
O Lord, in thee is all my trust
Last played on
Lillekort
Jan Garbarek, John Abercorombie, Nana Vasconcelos, Jan Garbarek, John Abercrombie & Naná Vasconcelos
Lillekort
Lillekort
Lillekort
Composer
Last played on
Scene From Afar
Jan Garbarek
Scene From Afar
Scene From Afar
Scene From Afar
Last played on
Cego Aderaldo
Jan Garbarek
Cego Aderaldo
Cego Aderaldo
Cego Aderaldo
Lillekort
Jan Garbarek
Lillekort
Lillekort
Lillekort
Viddene
Jan Garbarek
Viddene
Viddene
Viddene
Darvànan
Mari Boine
Darvànan
Darvànan
Darvànan
Last played on
Its Name is secret road
Jan Garbarek
Its Name is secret road
Its Name is secret road
Its Name is secret road
Last played on
Raga 1
Jan Garbarek
Raga 1
Raga 1
Raga 1
Last played on
