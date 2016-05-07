Zeeteah Massiah
Zeeteah Silveta Massiah is a Barbadian-born British singer particularly associated with reggae, jazz and house music.
In a wide-ranging career she has recorded and/or toured with artists including Robbie Williams, Tom Jones, Michael Jackson, Phil Collins, Sting, Leo Sayer, and Michael Bolton. She is best known in the United States as the lead vocalist on the 1993 Billboard No.1 dance hit Slide on the Rhythm.
Massiah was born in Saint John, Barbados and grew up in London. In 2001 she moved to Germany, and in 2012 returned to England, where she now lives.
Zeeteah Massiah Tracks
