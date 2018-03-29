Women was an art rock band formed in 2007 in Calgary. Their debut album Women was released on Chad VanGaalen's label Flemish Eye on July 8, 2008 in Canada and on Jagjaguwar in the United States on October 7, 2008. It was rumoured that the band broke up on October 29, 2010, after a fight on stage at a show at the Lucky Bar in Victoria although their management stated that they merely cancelled the rest of their tour.