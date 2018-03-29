WomenFormed 2007
Women was an art rock band formed in 2007 in Calgary. Their debut album Women was released on Chad VanGaalen's label Flemish Eye on July 8, 2008 in Canada and on Jagjaguwar in the United States on October 7, 2008. It was rumoured that the band broke up on October 29, 2010, after a fight on stage at a show at the Lucky Bar in Victoria although their management stated that they merely cancelled the rest of their tour.
Black Rice
Heat Distraction (6 Music Session, 2 Sep 2010)
Narrow With The Hall (6 Music Session, 2 Sep 2010)
Heat Distraction
Helpless
Shaking Hand - 6Music Session 16/02/2009
Big Donkeys - 6Music Session 16/02/2009
Bullfighter Magazine (6 Music Session, 2 Sep 2010)
Eyesore
Shaking Hand
Upstairs - 6Music Session 16/02/2009
Untogehter
Group Transport Hall
