Omer Avital
1971
Omer Avital Biography (Wikipedia)
Omer Avital (born May 13, 1971, Givatayim, Israel) is an Israeli-American jazz bassist, composer and bandleader.
Avi's Song
Avi Avital
Avi's Song
Avi's Song
Lonely Girl
Omer Avital
Lonely Girl
Lonely Girl
Ana Maghrebi
Omer Avital
Ana Maghrebi
Ana Maghrebi
