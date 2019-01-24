Otto Jettman, better known by his stage name Otto Knows, is a Swedish DJ, record producer and remixer who has had a number of hits in Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands and has collaborated with artists including Britney Spears, Avicii, Sebastian Ingrosso, Alesso and has made remixes for ATB, Imogen Heap, Lindsey Stirling and others. He is best known for his songs like "Starlight (Otto Knows Remix)", "Parachute", "Next to Me", "Dying for You" and "Million Voices".

Jettman met Sebastian Ingrosso in Stockholm and soon after joined Ingrosso's Refune, touring alongside Ingrosso as a DJ and producer. Jettman also collaborated with Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii and Oliver Ingrosso on the song "iTrack". He followed this up with "Million Voices", created in the back room of the studio whilst Ingrosso and Alesso penned the popular festival song "Calling". "Million Voices" was later added to the A playlist at BBC Radio 1. It later charted in the top 15 of the UK Singles Chart and achieved gold in Australia, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden and platinum in Belgium.