Mike Ladd
Mike Ladd Biography
Michael Ladd is an American hip hop artist from Boston, Massachusetts. The Guardian described him as "the king of the hip-hop concept." He has released several collaborative albums with jazz pianist Vijay Iyer.
Mike Ladd Tracks
