Ben Brodin is a musician, engineer and producer from Omaha, Nebraska. He is a member of several bands, including Mal Madrigal, McCarthy Trenching, Our Fox and The Mynabirds, and has performed both live and in the studio with artists such as Conor Oberst and First Aid Kit. Brodin is a multi-instrumentalist. He currently fronts the band Before the Toast and Tea and is a recording engineer at ARC Studios, formerly Presto! Recording Studios. Before the Toast and Tea's debut album, Methods Of The Mad, is carried by Saddle Creek Records webstore.