Ben Brodin
Ben Brodin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea728248-389e-4ab7-99b4-7d19c57ea101
Ben Brodin Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Brodin is a musician, engineer and producer from Omaha, Nebraska. He is a member of several bands, including Mal Madrigal, McCarthy Trenching, Our Fox and The Mynabirds, and has performed both live and in the studio with artists such as Conor Oberst and First Aid Kit. Brodin is a multi-instrumentalist. He currently fronts the band Before the Toast and Tea and is a recording engineer at ARC Studios, formerly Presto! Recording Studios. Before the Toast and Tea's debut album, Methods Of The Mad, is carried by Saddle Creek Records webstore.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Brodin Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist