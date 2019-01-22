Lost FrequenciesBorn 30 November 1993
Lost Frequencies
1993-11-30
Lost Frequencies Biography (Wikipedia)
Felix De Laet (born 30 November 1993), known by his stage name Lost Frequencies, is a Belgian DJ and record producer. He is best known for his singles "Are You with Me" in 2014 and "Reality" in 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lost Frequencies Tracks
Are You With Me
Lost Frequencies
Like I Love You (BODALIA REMIX)
Lost Frequencies
Melody
Lost Frequencies
James Blunt
