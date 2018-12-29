Judith HarrisMezzo-soprano
Judith Harris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea6fe02c-00b6-41b0-bc55-5ad6171e5e04
Judith Harris Tracks
Sort by
3 Chansons for unaccompanied chorus
Maurice Ravel
3 Chansons for unaccompanied chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
3 Chansons for unaccompanied chorus
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 62
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erp4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1998-09-04T00:42:43
4
Sep
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 62
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecpgwh
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-02T00:42:43
2
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edpv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-28T00:42:43
28
Aug
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist