Darien Corey Dash, Jr. (born July 21, 1992), known professionally as Dash (stylized as Da$H), is an American rapper from Hackensack, New Jersey. Apart from his solo career, Dash was a member of The H'z, alongside former friend and collaborator Retch. Dash is also an affiliate of ASAP Mob, making his first high-profile appearance on their debut mixtape Lords Never Worry, in 2012. He frequently works with record producer Mordecai Beats, with whom he released the mixtape La Cienega (2012). Da$h has also collaborated with several prominent rappers in the hip hop industry, including Ab-Soul, Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples and Mac Miller.