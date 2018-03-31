Darkeye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea6e458d-847e-4346-b405-70f2b4d31b12
Darkeye Tracks
Sort by
Do I Need Her (feat. Lewis Hornsey)
Darkeye
Do I Need Her (feat. Lewis Hornsey)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do I Need Her (feat. Lewis Hornsey)
Featured Artist
Last played on
House of Love
Darkeye
House of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House of Love
Last played on
Lose Control
Darkeye
Lose Control
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lose Control
Performer
Last played on
Love Has Killed The Dream
Darkeye
Love Has Killed The Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist