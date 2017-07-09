Trio Bulgarka (also known as "Three Golden Coins", previously known as "Bulgarka Folk Trio") is a Bulgarian vocal ensemble.

They gained international prominence through their contributions to the groundbreaking 1975 world music album Balkana: The music of Bulgaria, originally released on the now defunct Hannibal label.

The three women in the trio are Stoyanka Boneva from Pirin, Yanka Rupkina from Strandja and Eva Georgieva from Dobrudja. Their diversity of regional backgrounds has enabled them to create a unique sound to their music. They recorded for record labels Bulgaria Balkanton and Hannibal in 1987. In 1988 their album The Forest Is Crying, produced by Joe Boyd was released.

As part of the Bulgarian State Television Female Vocal Choir, they have appeared on the album Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares, Volume Two, which won a Grammy Award in 1989.

In 1989 they were featured on The Sensual World album by Kate Bush on the songs "Deeper Understanding", "Never Be Mine", and "Rocket's Tail". In 1993 they appeared on another Kate Bush album, The Red Shoes, in the songs "You're the One", "The Song of Solomon", and "Why Should I Love You?", which also featured Prince.