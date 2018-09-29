Charlie Chan (born 2 January 1966) is an Australian pianist/composer best known for her original, mostly instrumental music albums and for creating numerous soundtracks for the stage and screen.

Having studied piano, guitar, double bass, orchestration and computer-based music technology in her childhood, Chan's public career began in the 1990s with a series of original jazz, classical, improvisation and world-music inspired albums on the Sony Masterworks classical label. At this time, she gained a reputation for blending acoustic and electronic music, while pioneering an Australian artist's use of multimedia technologies and the internet.

Since the early 2000s, Chan has been regularly commissioned to compose soundtracks for feature films, television series, documentaries and stage productions. Highlights include soundtracks for feature film Me Myself I, long-running television drama McLeod's Daughters, and the 2011 Australian television crime-drama series Killing Time starring David Wenham.