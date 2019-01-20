Straight No ChaserIndiana University a cappella group. Formed September 1996
Straight No Chaser Biography (Wikipedia)
Straight No Chaser (SNC) is a professional a cappella group that originated in 1996 at Indiana University. In 2007, a 1998 video of "The 12 Days of Christmas", went viral with over 8 million views and subsequently led to a five-album record deal with Atlantic Records in 2008. The YouTube video has been viewed over 20 million times.
Straight No Chaser Tracks
I Won't Give Up
Straight No Chaser
(Back Home Again In) Indiana
Straight No Chaser
Homeward Bound
Straight No Chaser
Hallelujah
Straight No Chaser
Till There Was You
Straight No Chaser
Like A Prayer
Straight No Chaser
Text Me Merry Christmas
Straight No Chaser
Hallelujah This Christmas
Jon McLaughlin
Christmas Wish
Straight No Chaser
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing/Angels We Have Heard On High
Straight No Chaser
Soldier
Straight No Chaser
White Christmas (feat. CeeLo Green)
Straight No Chaser
I'm Yours/Over The Rainbow
Straight No Chaser
When A Man Loves A Woman
Straight No Chaser
Fix You
Straight No Chaser
Lean On Me
Straight No Chaser
Twistin' The Night Away
Straight No Chaser
The Man Who Can't Be Moved
Straight No Chaser
Can't Take My Eyes Off You
Straight No Chaser
Rhythm Of Love/Can't Help Falling In Love
Straight No Chaser
Make You Feel My Love
Straight No Chaser
You Send Me
Straight No Chaser
What'd I Say/Hit The Road Jack/Mas Que Nada
Straight No Chaser
You And Me And The Bottle Makes Three/Single Ladies
Straight No Chaser
Only You
Straight No Chaser
Jolene (feat. Dolly Parton)
Straight No Chaser
