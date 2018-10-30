Orchestra della RCA ItalianaEstablished early 1960s, from the former disbanded RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra. Formed 1963
Orchestra della RCA Italiana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea6c586d-762b-4778-a275-7ede134b8a0a
Biography (Wikipedia)
The RCA Italiana Orchestra was an Italian studio orchestra formed by the American music label RCA Victor during the early 1960s. The orchestra was formed as a replacement for the RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra when RCA moved most of its classical recording sessions to Europe for economic reasons. The orchestra was largely made up of players in the Rome Opera orchestra and only met during the opera's off-season. This arrangement enabled RCA to have an orchestra available for recordings without the expense of maintaining a full-time ensemble. A number of the orchestra's recordings received Grammy Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Amore O grillo
Giacomo Puccini
Amore O grillo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Amore O grillo
Last played on
Verdi: La Traviata, Prelude Act 1
Carlo Bergonzi
Verdi: La Traviata, Prelude Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04k54b4.jpglink
Verdi: La Traviata, Prelude Act 1
Last played on
Rigoletto: Prelude
Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto: Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Rigoletto: Prelude
Last played on
Dido and Aeneas - When I am Laid
Henry Purcell
Dido and Aeneas - When I am Laid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Dido and Aeneas - When I am Laid
Last played on
Stabat Mater: Inflammatus et Accensus
Gioachino Rossini
Stabat Mater: Inflammatus et Accensus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Stabat Mater: Inflammatus et Accensus
Last played on
Falstaff - 'Sul fin d'un soffio etesio'
Giuseppe Verdi
Falstaff - 'Sul fin d'un soffio etesio'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Falstaff - 'Sul fin d'un soffio etesio'
Last played on
E' sogno? o realta
Giuseppe Verdi
E' sogno? o realta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
E' sogno? o realta
Last played on
Le nozze de Figaro: Dove Sono
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le nozze de Figaro: Dove Sono
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Le nozze de Figaro: Dove Sono
Last played on
Louise "Depuis de Jour"
Gustave Charpentier
Louise "Depuis de Jour"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc1td.jpglink
Louise "Depuis de Jour"
Last played on
Bella Figlia d'amore, from Rigoletto
Giuseppe Verdi
Bella Figlia d'amore, from Rigoletto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Bella Figlia d'amore, from Rigoletto
Last played on
Back to artist