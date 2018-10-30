The RCA Italiana Orchestra was an Italian studio orchestra formed by the American music label RCA Victor during the early 1960s. The orchestra was formed as a replacement for the RCA Victor Symphony Orchestra when RCA moved most of its classical recording sessions to Europe for economic reasons. The orchestra was largely made up of players in the Rome Opera orchestra and only met during the opera's off-season. This arrangement enabled RCA to have an orchestra available for recordings without the expense of maintaining a full-time ensemble. A number of the orchestra's recordings received Grammy Awards.