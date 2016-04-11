Michael Sears
Michael Sears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea6c2cd1-79ed-4121-9b20-c529f51a118a
Michael Sears Tracks
Sort by
You Are Mine
Michael Sears
You Are Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are Mine
Performer
Last played on
Rescue Me
XamVolo
Rescue Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hvyfk.jpglink
Rescue Me
Last played on
Can't Say It Back (feat. Luke Cusato)
Michael Sears
Can't Say It Back (feat. Luke Cusato)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Say It Back (feat. Luke Cusato)
Featured Artist
Last played on
For You
Michael Sears
For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For You
Last played on
Back to artist