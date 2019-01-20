Cameron Ezike Giles (born February 4, 1976), known professionally as Cam'ron (formerly Killa Cam), is an American rapper, actor and entrepreneur from Harlem, New York. He is the de facto leader of East Coast hip hop group The Diplomats (also known as Dipset), and is a member of the duo U.N. (Us Now). Cam'ron was also a part of the group Children of the Corn before they disbanded in 1997.

In 1998, Cam'ron released his debut album Confessions of Fire on Epic, the album would achieve Gold status by the RIAA. In 2000 Cam'ron released his second album S.D.E. (Sports Drugs & Entertainment). In 2001 Cam'ron signed a new label deal with Roc-A-Fella Records and released his critically acclaimed, third studio album Come Home with Me. it achieved Platinum status by the RIAA, and also contained Cam'ron's highest charting Billboard single to date, "Oh Boy," featuring his artist at the time Juelz Santana. In 2002 Cam'ron starred in the Roc-A-Fella films Paper Soldiers and Paid in Full. In 2004 Cam'ron released his fourth studio album Purple Haze to critical acclaim reaching Gold status by the RIAA.