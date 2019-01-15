SymposiumFormed 1995. Disbanded 2000
Symposium
1995
Symposium were a punk pop band from England. They were active from 1994 to 2000 and were known for their live shows. The name 'Symposium' originally referred to a drinking party (the Greek verb sympotein means "to drink together"), and was taken from the philosophical dialogue by Plato.
