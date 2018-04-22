Arjunna Harjaie (Arjuna Harjai) is an Indian composer, singer and musician working in Bollywood, he is also known for composing popular advertising music.

His association with directorsNikkhil Advani, composing music and songs for film Guddu Engineer and television series P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke received praise from critics. For P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke, Harjaie composed the original score for 107 episodes and composed six songs, he also lent his voice for all the songs along with co singers Nandini Srikar,Shashaa Tirupati, Jonita Gandhi and Surabhi Dashputra.

His work was noted for Nikkhil Advani's Lucknow Central film starring Farhan Akhtar directed by Ranjit Tiwari for which Arjunna Harjaie composed three songs, background score and the soundtracks for trailers and commercials.