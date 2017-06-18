Bunny “Rugs” ClarkeJamaican reggae artist William Clarke. Born 6 February 1948. Died 2 February 2014
1948-02-06
William Alexander Anthony "Bunny Rugs" Clarke OD (6 February 1948 – 2 February 2014), also known as Bunny Scott, was the lead singer of Jamaican reggae band Third World as well as recording as a solo artist. He began his career in the mid-1960s and was also at one time a member of Inner Circle and half of the duo Bunny & Ricky.
Tribute To Ruggs (feat. Bunny “Rugs” Clarke)
Morgan Heritage
Tribute To Ruggs (feat. Bunny "Rugs" Clarke)
Tribute To Ruggs (feat. Bunny "Rugs" Clarke)
Morgan Heritage
The Girl From Hiroshima
Bunny “Rugs” Clarke
The Girl From Hiroshima
The Girl From Hiroshima
To Love Somebody
Bunny “Rugs” Clarke
To Love Somebody
To Love Somebody
