Còig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea631e93-6f43-499f-adfd-c760436c48a7
Còig Tracks
Sort by
Down the Road
Còig
Down the Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down the Road
Solisbury Hill
Còig
Solisbury Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solisbury Hill
The PFP Set
Còig
The PFP Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The PFP Set
Franzke En Français (Live)
Còig
Franzke En Français (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Franzke En Français (Live)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
31
Jan
2019
coig
Celtic Connections, Glasgow, UK
Back to artist