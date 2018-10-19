The Boston Camerata is an early music ensemble based in Boston, Massachusetts. It was founded in 1954 by Narcissa Williamson, at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, as an adjunct to that museum's musical instrument collection.

The Camerata incorporated as an independent nonprofit in 1974. It was directed from 1969 to 2008 by Joel Cohen, who remains active as Music Director Emeritus. Since 2008 the company's artistic director has been French-born singer and scholar Anne Azéma. A regular subscription series is offered to Boston-area residents, as well as tours in the United States and abroad. In 2011, Camerata was in residence in Reims, France, contributing five programs of medieval French music to the 800th anniversary celebration of the Reims Cathedral.

Camerata's numerous recordings on various labels include programs on Harmonia Mundi, Erato, Telefunken, and Warner Classics. Among the ensemble's awards are the Grand Prix du Disque (1987) for a medieval version of the Tristan and Iseult legend. Music Director Emeritus Joel Cohen and Artistic Director Anne Azéma have both received decorations from the French government (Ordre des Arts et des Lettres).