Marc HeyralAka Marius Herschkovitch. Born 21 April 1920. Died 13 December 1989
Marc Heyral
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1920-04-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea5f2973-6bd5-4017-a928-84e0c5eddd77
Marc Heyral Tracks
Sort by
Noel de la Rue
Henri Contet
Noel de la Rue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5tt.jpglink
Noel de la Rue
Last played on
Le Noel de la Rue (1952)
Les chanteurs de Saint-Coeur-de-Marie, Richard Pare, Claude Gosselin, Gaston Rochon, Marc Heyral & Henri Contet
Le Noel de la Rue (1952)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Noel de la Rue (1952)
Choir
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Le Noel De La Rue
Édith Piaf
Le Noel De La Rue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5tt.jpglink
Le Noel De La Rue
Last played on
Back to artist