The Lollipop Shoppe was an American garage rock band formed in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1966.

In 1964, Fred Cole (lead vocals) recorded his first single, a R&B original with a group known as the Lords, but the band proved to be short-lived, and in 1966, Cole formed the Weeds. The Weeds consisted of Cole, Eddie Bowen (guitar), Ron Buzzell (guitar), Bob Atkins (bass guitar), and Tim Rockson (drums). However, it appeared the group would soon disband when the band members feared being drafted, and attempted to cross the border into Canada. They reached Portland, Oregon out of funds, so the group began to perform on the local club circuit, gaining a cult following, and releasing a regional successful single, "It's Your Time". The Weeds attracted the attention of Uni Records (a now-defunct subsidiary of MCA), who signed the group to a recording contract, and their new manager, 'Lord' Tim Hudson, insisted they change their outré moniker to The Lollipop Shoppe to assimilate into the trend of bubblegum pop music.