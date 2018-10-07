Sistla Janaki (born 23 April 1938), popularly known as S. Janaki, is an Indian playback singer and occasional music-composer from Andhra Pradesh. She is one of the best-known playback singers in South India and has recorded 48,000[citation needed] songs in 17[citation needed] languages including those native to India and also languages such as Japanese and German. Starting in 1957, her career has spanned six decades.

She has won four National Film Awards and 33 different State Film Awards. Widely acclaimed as one of the most versatile singers, her association with singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and composer Ilaiyaraaja is well known. In the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s her duets with P. B. Srinivas, S.P.Balasubramanyam and with Dr. Rajkumar were some of the most romantic duets in the history of Tamil and Kannada film music.

Janaki, who is known as "The Nightingale of the South", is a recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of Mysore, Kerala State Film Awards, the Kalaimamani award from Tamil Nadu State Government and Karnataka Rajyotsava award from Government of Karnataka.