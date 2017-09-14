Kurt WidmerBorn 28 December 1940
Kurt Widmer
1940-12-28
Kurt Widmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Kurt Widmer (born 28 December 1940) is a Swiss baritone and voice teacher, who has appeared internationally with a focus on concert singing.
Elevation, H408
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Elevation, H408
Elevation, H408
Requiem (Offertorium: Domine Jesu & Sanctus)
Domenico Cimarosa
Domenico Cimarosa - Requiem (Offertorium: Domine Jesu & Sanctus)
Requiem (Offertorium: Domine Jesu & Sanctus)
Requiem In F Major
Domenico Cimarosa
Requiem In F Major
Requiem In F Major
François-Joseph Gossec - Messe des morts (feat. Howard Crook, Louis Devos, Musica Polyphonica, Bernadette Degelin, Maastricht Conservatory Chamber Choir, Greta de Reyghere & Kurt Widmer)
François-Joseph Gossec
Messe des morts (feat. Howard Crook, Louis Devos, Musica Polyphonica, Bernadette Degelin, Maastricht Conservatory Chamber Choir, Greta de Reyghere & Kurt Widmer)
