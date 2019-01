Guillermo Portabales (born José Guillermo Quesada Castillo, Rodas, Cuba, 6 April 1911 – San Juan, Puerto Rico, 25 October 1970) was a Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist who popularized the guajira style of Cuban music from the 1930s through the 1960s. His languid, melancholy, intensely lyrical guajiras and his elegant, stylish singing made him popular throughout Latin America, where he is still revered.

