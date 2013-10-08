Jacqueline BrumaireBorn 5 November 1921. Died 29 October 2000
Jacqueline Brumaire
1921-11-05
Jacqueline Brumaire Biography
Jacqueline Brumaire (born Herblay, 5 November 1921, died Nancy 29 October 2000) was a French operatic soprano and later teacher.
Les Vepres siciliennes - opera in 5 acts
Giuseppe Verdi
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-19T00:24:17
19
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
