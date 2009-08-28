Omega Lithium was a Croatian industrial metal band. The band was formed in 2007 and is signed to Drakkar Entertainment, a part of Sony BMG. The band's debut album, Dreams in Formaline, was released on 18 September 2009.

The first single from the debut album was Stigmata. The single was played on the MTV rock chart and peaked to the 4 place on the MTV Adria Rock chart, receiving a constant airplay for more than 2 months. The video appeared on other European and worldwide TV stations in their daily charts. On YouTube Stigmata received more than a quarter of a million views, which is the highest viewing number for a debut song in this genre.

The band toured with the German folk metal band Subway to Sally on their "Kreuzfeuer" tour from 18 to 30 December 2009.

They headlined the 2nd stage on Metal Camp 2010, appeared on Wave Gothic Treffen and concluded the Dreams in Formaline tour with a performance on Metal Female Voices Fest 2010. On 26 February 2010 they announced that a North American version of the debut album Dreams in Formaline will be released by Artoffact Records on 6 April and will include a bonus track.