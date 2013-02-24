FrodusFormed 1993. Disbanded 1999
Frodus (a.k.a. Frodus Conglomerate International, Frodus Sound Laboratories, FCI, Frodus Escape Plan, Frodus Deposit Insurance Corporation) was an American post-hardcore band formed in 1993 in Washington, D.C. by vocalist/guitarist Shelby Cinca and drummer Jason Hamacher. The band went through numerous bassists over the course of their career. They are described by critics[who?] as one of the most influential post-hardcore bands of the 1990s. Their mixture of math rock and hardcore punk plus their lyrical themes, frequently dark and dissonant and seen as esoteric for the time, proved to be influential to bands such as Thrice and Rosetta.
