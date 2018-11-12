Tony AllenNigerian-born drummer and composer. Born 12 August 1940
Tony Allen
Tony Oladipo Allen (born 1940 in Lagos, Nigeria) is a Nigerian drummer, composer and songwriter who currently lives and works in Paris. His career and life story have been documented in his 2013 autobiography Tony Allen: Master Drummer of Afrobeat, co-written with author/musician Michael E. Veal, who previously wrote a comprehensive biography of Fela Kuti.
As drummer and musical director of Fela Anikulapo Kuti's band Africa '70 from 1968 to 1979, Allen was one of the primary co-founders of the genre of Afrobeat music. Fela once stated that, "without Tony Allen, there would be no Afrobeat." He has also been described by Brian Eno as "perhaps the greatest drummer who has ever lived."
Afrobeat drummer Tony Allen talks about learning to drum from mimicking Max Roach and working with Fela Kuti. He also speaks about working with Damon Albarn on his latest record.
Tony Allen - Interview
Tony Allen Tracks
Boat Journey
Tony Allen
Boat Journey
Boat Journey
Afro Disco Beat
Tony Allen
Afro Disco Beat
Afro Disco Beat
Go Back (feat. Damon Albarn)
Tony Allen
Go Back (feat. Damon Albarn)
Go Back (feat. Damon Albarn)
The Drum Thunder Suite
Tony Allen
The Drum Thunder Suite
The Drum Thunder Suite
On Fire
Tony Allen
On Fire
On Fire
Moanin'
Tony Allen
Moanin'
Moanin'
No Discrimination
Tony Allen
No Discrimination
No Discrimination
Asiko (Motor City Drum Ensemble)
Tony Allen
Asiko (Motor City Drum Ensemble)
Asiko (Motor City Drum Ensemble)
Asiko (In A Silent Mix) (Motor City Drum Ensemble Remix)
Tony Allen
Asiko (In A Silent Mix) (Motor City Drum Ensemble Remix)
Asiko (In A Silent Mix) (Motor City Drum Ensemble Remix)
Performer
Bad Roads
Tony Allen
Bad Roads
Bad Roads
Afrobeat Jam
Tony Allen
Afrobeat Jam
Afrobeat Jam
Wolf Eats Wolf
Tony Allen
Wolf Eats Wolf
Wolf Eats Wolf
Cruising
Tony Allen
Cruising
Cruising
Yere Faga (feat. Tony Allen)
Oumou Sangaré
Yere Faga (feat. Tony Allen)
Yere Faga (feat. Tony Allen)
Duet
Tony Allen
Duet
Duet
Politely
Tony Allen
Politely
Politely
Duet
Tony Allen
Duet
Duet
Secret Agent
Tony Allen
Secret Agent
Secret Agent
On Fire (Live In Session)
Tony Allen
On Fire (Live In Session)
The Impostor
Tony Allen
The Impostor
The Impostor
Time is Blue
Tony Allen
Time is Blue
Time is Blue
Yellow is not an option
Tony Allen
Yellow is not an option
Yellow is not an option
Moody Boy
Tony Allen
Moody Boy
Moody Boy
Tony's Blues
Tony Allen
Tony's Blues
Tony's Blues
Cool Cats
Tony Allen
Cool Cats
Cool Cats
Wolf Eats Wolf (Live In Session)
Tony Allen
Wolf Eats Wolf (Live In Session)
Moanin' (Live In Session)
Tony Allen
Moanin' (Live In Session)
N.E.P.A Dance Dub
Tony Allen
N.E.P.A Dance Dub
N.E.P.A Dance Dub
Koko Dance
Tony Allen
Koko Dance
Koko Dance
Boat Journey - 6 Music Session 13/04/15
Tony Allen
Boat Journey - 6 Music Session 13/04/15
Boat Journey - 6 Music Session 13/04/15
Go Back - 6 Music Session 13/04/15
Tony Allen
Go Back - 6 Music Session 13/04/15
Go Back - 6 Music Session 13/04/15
Life Is Beautiful
Tony Allen
Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful
Afrodiscobeat (Original Version)
Tony Allen
Afrodiscobeat (Original Version)
Afrodiscobeat (Original Version)
People Dance
Flavia Coelho
People Dance
People Dance
A Night in Tunisia
Tony Allen
A Night in Tunisia
A Night in Tunisia
Kilode (Carl Craig Remix - Detroit Swindle Re-Edit)
Tony Allen
Kilode (Carl Craig Remix - Detroit Swindle Re-Edit)
Kilode (Carl Craig Remix - Detroit Swindle Re-Edit)
