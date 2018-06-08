R.E.M.Athens, US rock band. Formed 1980. Disbanded 21 September 2011
R.E.M. Biography (Wikipedia)
R.E.M. was an American rock band from Athens, Georgia, formed in 1980 by drummer Bill Berry, guitarist Peter Buck, bassist/backing vocalist Mike Mills and lead vocalist Michael Stipe. One of the first alternative rock bands, R.E.M. was noted for Buck's ringing, arpeggiated guitar style, Stipe's distinctive vocal quality and obscure lyrics, Mills' melodic basslines and backing vocals, and Berry's tight, economical style of drumming. R.E.M. released its first single—"Radio Free Europe"—in 1981 on the independent record label Hib-Tone. The single was followed by the Chronic Town EP in 1982, the band's first release on I.R.S. Records. In 1983, the group released its critically acclaimed debut album, Murmur, and built its reputation over the next few years through subsequent releases, constant touring, and the support of college radio. Following years of underground success, R.E.M. achieved a mainstream hit in 1987 with the single "The One I Love". The group signed to Warner Bros. Records in 1988, and began to espouse political and environmental concerns while playing large arenas worldwide.
- R.E.M. on meeting David Bowiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053577c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053577c.jpg2017-12-08T12:23:00.000Z"He did not stop talking for 3 hours."https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0532jx5
R.E.M. on meeting David Bowie
- Michael Stipe from R.E.M. and his beardhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0532p2b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0532p2b.jpg2017-12-08T12:04:00.000ZYes, Matt really does ask Michael about his beard!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0532jwc
Michael Stipe from R.E.M. and his beard
- Jo tests R.E.M. on their modern day acronym knowledge...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mxj8x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mxj8x.jpg2017-11-14T12:00:00.000ZJo tests Michael Stipe & Mike Mills from R.E.M on modern acronyms, with a clear winner!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05mxg2r
Jo tests R.E.M. on their modern day acronym knowledge...
- Jo Whiley in conversation with R.E.M.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hl0j0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hl0j0.jpg2016-11-23T21:15:00.000ZJo talks to Michael Stipe and Mike Mills 25 years after the release of Out Of Time.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hl0j3
Jo Whiley in conversation with R.E.M.
- How do R.E.M. get to Glasto? By train! - Archive Interview 2003https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hh4v3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hh4v3.jpg2016-11-23T12:29:00.000ZR.E.M. tell Jo about their love for mingling with the punters on the train to Glastohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hd4br
How do R.E.M. get to Glasto? By train! - Archive Interview 2003
- The profound effect of losing River Phoenix and Kurt Cobain - archive interview 1994https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hd2yt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hd2yt.jpg2016-11-23T12:27:00.000ZMichael Stipe discusses the loss of River Phoenix and Kurt Cobainhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hd2yx
The profound effect of losing River Phoenix and Kurt Cobain - archive interview 1994
- How do R.E.M. deal with intra-band conflict? - Archive interview 2008https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hd2b4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hd2b4.jpg2016-11-23T12:25:00.000ZThe role of courgette fritters on the inner workings of R.E.M.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hd2cb
How do R.E.M. deal with intra-band conflict? - Archive interview 2008
- Bill Berry and R.E.M. - archive interview 2003https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hh2ny.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hh2ny.jpg2016-11-23T12:21:00.000ZSix years after Bill Berry quit, R.E.M. explain how he's still a part of the bandhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hd1kc
Bill Berry and R.E.M. - archive interview 2003
- ATL Remembers... REM at Slanehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0437jf7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0437jf7.jpg2016-08-01T12:01:00.000ZRigsy takes a road-trip, recalling his first gig; REM at Slane in the summer of 1995.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0437lfg
ATL Remembers... REM at Slane
- Mike Mills of REM talks to Liz Kershawhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018pkw3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018pkw3.jpg2013-05-04T19:44:00.000ZLiz talks to Mike about the recording of their album Green on its 25th anniversary. She begins by asking him if he still lives in Athens, Georgia.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018lwy8
Mike Mills of REM talks to Liz Kershaw
R.E.M. Tracks
Sort by
Shiny Happy People
Losing My Religion
Everybody Hurts
The One I Love
Man on the Moon
Orange Crush
Ignoreland
Radio Free Europe
The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite
Stand
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: REM
Glastonbury: 2003
Glastonbury: 1999
Latest R.E.M. News
R.E.M. Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Who put U2 off when they turned up at their gig?!
-
Is this really U2’s last ever tour?
-
U2's Edge chats to Jo & Simon
-
"Most fun ever on tour with those guys" - Noel Gallagher on partying hard with U2
-
Go backstage with U2 on their colossal Joshua Tree tour in Brazil (U2 at the BBC)
-
U2 at the BBC - Trailer
-
U2 go record shopping in São Paulo
-
Edge: "U2 albums never get finished, just released!"
-
Edge: "U2's new single is influenced by Oscar Wilde...and Motown"
-
Edge talks brand new U2!