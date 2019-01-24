Imran KhanBhangra artist. Born 7 February 1984
Imran Khan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04ljhx6.jpg
1984-02-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea4c3e59-f2bc-4880-942e-fbeaa64d8573
Imran Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Imran Khan (Urdu: عمران خان), born 28 May 1984 is a Dutch-Pakistani, urban Punjabi singer, songwriter and composer. He became known in 2007 after his first single "Ni Nachleh" produced by Eren E. Khan was signed to Prestige Records in late 2007, and released the single "Ni Nachleh" on the label. His second single, "Amplifier" produced by Eren E was released on 13 July 2009, and later several others. His debut 15-track album Unforgettable released on 27 July 2009 via Prestige Records. was produced by Eren E and Hakan Ozan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Imran Khan Performances & Interviews
- Imran Khan Talks About His Dancing Lessons With Jernade Miahhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rzym1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rzym1.jpg2016-04-23T22:30:00.000ZImran Khan chats about signing Jernade Miah & Yaygo Musalini.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rzym3
Imran Khan Talks About His Dancing Lessons With Jernade Miah
- Imran Khan looks forward to playing Asian Network Livehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mg3y1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03mg3y1.jpg2016-03-12T14:36:00.000ZDutch-born Punjabi singer, songwriter, and record producer Imran Khan talks about playing Asian Network Live.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03mg407
Imran Khan looks forward to playing Asian Network Live
- Imran Khan chats with Nihalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01klgpv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01klgpv.jpg2013-10-30T14:30:00.000ZImran Khan chats with Nihal.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01klgrv
Imran Khan chats with Nihal
Imran Khan Tracks
Sort by
Bounce Billo
Imran Khan
Bounce Billo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ljhxd.jpglink
Bounce Billo
Last played on
Knightridah
Imran Khan
Knightridah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06mxv03.jpglink
Knightridah
Last played on
Amplifier
Imran Khan
Amplifier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ljhxd.jpglink
Amplifier
Last played on
Let's Celebrate (Tevar)
Imran Khan
Let's Celebrate (Tevar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kg7pj.jpglink
Let's Celebrate (Tevar)
Last played on
Knightridah (DJ Goddess Refix)
Imran Khan
Knightridah (DJ Goddess Refix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ljhxd.jpglink
Knightridah (DJ Goddess Refix)
Last played on
Hey Girl
Imran Khan
Hey Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ljhxd.jpglink
Hey Girl
Last played on
Imaginary
Imran Khan
Imaginary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02v0dm4.jpglink
Imaginary
Last played on
Ni Nachleh
Imran Khan
Ni Nachleh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ljhxd.jpglink
Ni Nachleh
Last played on
Imaginary (Asian Network Live, 10 Mar 2018)
Imran Khan
Imaginary (Asian Network Live, 10 Mar 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ljhxd.jpglink
Imaginary (Asian Network Live, 10 Mar 2018)
Last played on
Zina
Twin N Twice & Imran Khan
Zina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0545lwv.jpglink
Zina
Performer
Last played on
President Roley
Imran Khan
President Roley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kct8t.jpglink
President Roley
Last played on
Let's Celebrate
Imran Khan
Let's Celebrate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ljhxd.jpglink
Let's Celebrate
Last played on
President Roley x Hattrick (Asian Network Live, 10 Mar 2018)
Imran Khan
President Roley x Hattrick (Asian Network Live, 10 Mar 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ljhxd.jpglink
Bewafa
Imran Khan
Bewafa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4j4p.jpglink
Bewafa
Last played on
Amplifiyah (Desi Bass Remix)
Imran Khan
Amplifiyah (Desi Bass Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ljhxd.jpglink
Amplifiyah (Desi Bass Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Superstar
Imran Khan
Superstar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ljhxd.jpglink
Superstar
Last played on
Ni Nachleh remix (feat. MC Spyder)
Imran Khan
Ni Nachleh remix (feat. MC Spyder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ljhxd.jpglink
Ni Nachleh remix (feat. MC Spyder)
Last played on
Hattrick (feat. Yaygo Musalini)
Imran Khan
Hattrick (feat. Yaygo Musalini)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03lhj6s.jpglink
Hattrick (feat. Yaygo Musalini)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Chak Glass
Imran Khan
Chak Glass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ljhxd.jpglink
Chak Glass
Last played on
Playlists featuring Imran Khan
Past BBC Events
Asian Network Live: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej4wxj/acts/az2mn3
Arena Birmingham
2018-03-10T00:44:17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p060x1y0.jpg
10
Mar
2018
Asian Network Live: 2018
Arena Birmingham
Imran Khan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist