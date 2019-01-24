Imran Khan (Urdu: عمران خان‬‎), born 28 May 1984 is a Dutch-Pakistani, urban Punjabi singer, songwriter and composer. He became known in 2007 after his first single "Ni Nachleh" produced by Eren E. Khan was signed to Prestige Records in late 2007, and released the single "Ni Nachleh" on the label. His second single, "Amplifier" produced by Eren E was released on 13 July 2009, and later several others. His debut 15-track album Unforgettable released on 27 July 2009 via Prestige Records. was produced by Eren E and Hakan Ozan.