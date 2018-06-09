George BarnettMember of These New Puritans. Born 9 August 1988
George Barnett
George Barnett Biography (Wikipedia)
George Barnett (born 9 August 1988) is the drummer of the band These New Puritans. He is also a male model, having shot for Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci and Burberry.
George Barnett Tracks
Hopelessly Romantic
George Barnett
Hopelessly Romantic
Lone Rose
George Barnett
Lone Rose
Lone Rose
Last played on
3 Statues
George Barnett
3 Statues
3 Statues
Last played on
Angry Hill
George Barnett
Angry Hill
Angry Hill
Last played on
Dance Of Knights
George Barnett
Dance Of Knights
Lone Rose
AKA George
Lone Rose
Lone Rose
Last played on
Light A Fire
AKA George
Light A Fire
Light A Fire
Last played on
Apocolade
George Barnett
Apocolade
Silent Sound
George Barnett
Silent Sound
