Ascanio TrombettiBorn 1544. Died September 1590
Ascanio Trombetti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1544
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ea485938-d924-43d3-b2c8-b6900b75e6d5
Ascanio Trombetti Biography (Wikipedia)
Ascanio Trombetti (bapt. 27 November 1544 – 20/21 September 1590) was an Italian composer.
He was born in Bologna as a son of Astore Cavallari. In his family, the surname Trombetti was used because of the great ability of its members in playing wind instruments.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ascanio Trombetti Tracks
Sort by
Jubilate Deo omnia terra a 10
Ascanio Trombetti
Jubilate Deo omnia terra a 10
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jubilate Deo omnia terra a 10
Last played on
Ascanio Trombetti Links
Back to artist