Robert PattersonJazz drummer. Born 1 July 1935. Died 12 August 2009
Robert Patterson
Rashied Ali, born Robert Patterson (July 1, 1933 – August 12, 2009) was an American free jazz and avant-garde drummer best known for playing with John Coltrane in the last years of Coltrane's life.
