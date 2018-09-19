Engineers are a British shoegazing/dream pop band. The band was formed in London in 2003 by bassist/guitarist/keyboardist Mark Peters, singer/guitarist Simon Phipps, bassist/guitarist Dan MacBean, and drummer Andrew Sweeney. After the release of their second album Three Fact Fader in 2009, MacBean and Sweeney left the band, and were replaced by bassist/vocalist Daniel Land, drummer Matthew Linley, and keyboardist Ulrich Schnauss. Phipps and Land would later leave the band before the release of 2014's Always Returning. Engineers' sound has been described as "hazy, ethereal, and atmospheric," and the band often cites the works of The Beach Boys, Brian Eno, Cocteau Twins, Spiritualized, and Pink Floyd as influences.